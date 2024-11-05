Laos: Preparations for 2024 National Congress

November 5, 2024_ The Lao National Congress, scheduled for mid-December 2024, will focus on increasing cooperation to support the implementation of the country's economic and social development plan. Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, Phonvanh Outhavong, announced that more than 300 participants, including representatives from ministries and provinces, will attend the event. The congress will take place against the backdrop of global and local economic challenges, with the aim of addressing difficulties and planning for future development. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This congress represents an important opportunity for Laos to review and strengthen its development strategies at a critical time for the national economy.