Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Laos: Preparations for historic celebrations in 2025

July 25, 2024_ On July 24, the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Salavan People's Party visited Salavan Province to prepare the celebrations...

Laos: Preparations for historic celebrations in 2025
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 25, 2024_ On July 24, the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Salavan People's Party visited Salavan Province to prepare the celebrations of three important historical events in 2025. These include the 70th anniversary of the founding of the party, the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the 105th anniversary of the birth of President Kaysone Phomvihane. During the visit, preparations and strategies to ensure the success of these celebrations, which represent significant moments in the history of Laos, were discussed. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. The celebrations aim to strengthen unity and social cohesion in the country, highlighting the importance of Lao history and culture.

