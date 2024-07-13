Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Laos: Preparations for the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Summit

12 July 2024_ Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith updated the media on preparations for the 57th ASEAN Foreign...

Laos: Preparations for the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Summit
13 luglio 2024
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
12 July 2024_ Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith updated the media on preparations for the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Summit. The event will be held from 21 to 27 July 2024 at the National Conference Center in Vientiane. Laos, which will chair ASEAN in 2024, has set out nine priorities to strengthen ASEAN's connectivity and resilience. Preparations include logistics, security, communications and infrastructure. This is reported by pasaxon.org.la. The summit will be crucial for the preparation of the next ASEAN summits scheduled for October 2024.

