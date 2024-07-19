Laos: Preparations for the historic celebrations of 2025

July 18, 2024_ Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune announced preparations for the celebrations of three major historical events in 2025. These include the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Republic Lao People's Democratic Party and the 105th anniversary of the birth of President Kaysone Phomvihane. The celebrations aim to strengthen national unity and promote the country's economic and social development. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. The celebrations will include events in Vientiane and other provinces, with the participation of officials, military, police, businesspeople and citizens of all ethnicities.