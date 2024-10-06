Cerca nel sito
 
Laos: President Thongloun attends the 19th Francophonie Summit in Paris

06 October 2024_ Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith led a delegation to the 19th Summit of La Francophonie, held in Paris on 4-5 October 2024. During...

Laos: President Thongloun attends the 19th Francophonie Summit in Paris
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 October 2024_ Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith led a delegation to the 19th Summit of La Francophonie, held in Paris on 4-5 October 2024. During the meeting, the President stressed the importance of international cooperation to address global challenges, with a focus on sustainability and the use of the French language. The summit brought together leaders from various French-speaking countries to discuss crucial issues such as education, culture and sustainable development. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This event is an opportunity for Laos to strengthen relations with other member states of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), which promotes the French language and cultural cooperation among French-speaking countries.

