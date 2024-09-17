Laos: President Thongloun Sisoulith Receives ASEAN Leadership Award

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith was honored during the visit of ASEAN Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to the ASEAN 2024 Conference in Vientiane. During the event, ASEAN awarded Sisoulith the “ASEAN Outstanding Leader” Award for his contribution to the nation’s development and regional cooperation. This recognition highlights Laos’ importance in the ASEAN context and its commitment to economic growth and stability in the region. This news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a regional organization that promotes economic, political and cultural cooperation among its ten member states.

