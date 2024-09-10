Laos: President Thongloun Sisoulith to make a State Visit to Vietnam from 10 to 13 September 2024

September 10, 2024_ Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his wife will pay a state visit to Vietnam from September 10 to 13, 2024, underlining the importance of relations between the two countries. During the meeting, the leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and international issues, aiming to further strengthen political and socio-economic ties. The visit comes amid active implementation of resolutions of their respective party congresses, aiming to promote stability and development in the region. This news is reported by kpl.gov.la. This meeting marks a significant step in the history of relations between Vietnam and Laos, two nations bound by deep friendship and cooperation.