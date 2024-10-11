Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Laos: Prime Minister and President of European Parliament meet to strengthen ties
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
10 October 2024_ On 9 October 2024, the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Vientiane, on the occasion of the 19th ASEAN Conference. During the meeting, cooperation and development issues between Laos and the European Union were discussed, with a focus on economic growth and sustainability. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the support of the EU, stressing the importance of continuing to work together to address common challenges. The source of this news is laophattananews.com. This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening relations between Laos and the European Union, with the aim of promoting sustainable development and greater regional integration.

