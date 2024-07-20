Laos: Prime Minister visits development projects in Vientiane

July 19, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone visited various infrastructure development projects in Vientiane, the country's capital. Accompanied by Vientiane governor Atsaphangthong Siphandone, the Prime Minister inspected projects such as the construction of a wastewater treatment plant and the protection of the banks of the Mekong. During the visit, he received updates on the progress of the works and underlined the importance of minimizing the environmental and social impact. The visit also included discussions on how to improve the efficiency and quality of materials used in the projects. Laophattananews.com reports it. The Prime Minister also urged to adequately prepare to host the next ASEAN Summit by improving the city's infrastructure and services.