Laos: Proposal to update the tourism law

27 June 2024_ The Minister of Culture and Tourism of Laos, Suansavanh Viyaketh, presented a proposal to update the tourism law during the seventh ordinary session of the National Assembly. The proposal aims to adapt the legislation to the country's rapid economic and social developments, as well as to new technologies and innovations. The current 2013 law no longer adequately addresses the needs of the tourism market and recently promulgated related laws. The Minister underlined the importance of this review to improve the competitiveness of the tourism sector and attract investments. This is reported by pasaxon.org.la. The update of the law is seen as a crucial step to facilitate international cooperation and sustainable development of tourism in Laos.