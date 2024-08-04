Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ The two-week seminar dedicated to journalistic organizations and media from Belt and Road Initiative countries, hosted by Zhejiang Normal University in China, has successfully concluded. The event, which took place from July 18 to August 1, 2024, gave participants an overview of the evolution of China's media and strategies to improve the nation's global image. Participants had the opportunity to explore China's media landscape through hands-on activities and visits to significant cultural sites. The news is reported by kpl.gov.la. The seminar facilitated an exchange of knowledge between journalists from Belt and Road countries, highlighting the potential for media collaboration between China and its partners.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza