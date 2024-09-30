Laos: September session of National Assembly held

September 30, 2024_ The September session of the Lao National Assembly was held from September 23 to 24, 2024, chaired by the Chairman of the Party Central Committee, Sai Somboun Phomvihan. During the meeting, key issues for the country were discussed, including preparations for the 45th ASEAN Parliamentarians Assembly (AIPA) and ongoing legislative issues. Members also reviewed issues related to governance and economic planning, with the aim of improving the socio-economic situation of Laos. This news was reported by lnr.org.la. The Lao National Assembly is the country's legislative body, responsible for creating and passing national laws and policies.