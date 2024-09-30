Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: September session of National Assembly held

September 30, 2024_ The September session of the Lao National Assembly was held from September 23 to 24, 2024, chaired by the Chairman of the Party...

Laos: September session of National Assembly held
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ The September session of the Lao National Assembly was held from September 23 to 24, 2024, chaired by the Chairman of the Party Central Committee, Sai Somboun Phomvihan. During the meeting, key issues for the country were discussed, including preparations for the 45th ASEAN Parliamentarians Assembly (AIPA) and ongoing legislative issues. Members also reviewed issues related to governance and economic planning, with the aim of improving the socio-economic situation of Laos. This news was reported by lnr.org.la. The Lao National Assembly is the country's legislative body, responsible for creating and passing national laws and policies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
economic planning The September session of the Lao National Assembly session session of National Assembly
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza