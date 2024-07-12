Laos: Seven agreements signed between Laos and Vietnam

July 11, 2024_ Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith officially welcomed Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong in a ceremony held at the National Assembly. During the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of seven documents, including three government agreements and four trade agreements. Government agreements cover security cooperation, extradition and justice, while commercial agreements include projects in the fields of civil aviation, energy and mineral resources. Additionally, Vietnam has donated 20 Vinfast electric vehicles to Laos to support its ASEAN presidency in 2024, laophattananews.com reports. The ceremony underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.