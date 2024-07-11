Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Laos: Shortage of skilled labor in the tourism sector

10 July 2024_ The shortage of skilled labor in the tourism and service sector has been identified as a major challenge by the Vientiane Department of...

Laos: Shortage of skilled labor in the tourism sector
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ The shortage of skilled labor in the tourism and service sector has been identified as a major challenge by the Vientiane Department of Information, Culture and Tourism. The director of the department, Viengphone Keokounsy, highlighted the importance of addressing this issue during the seventh ordinary session of the Lao National Assembly. Tourism is a crucial sector for the economic and social development of Laos, but there is currently an insufficient skilled workforce to meet the needs of the sector. Viengphone proposed short- and long-term solutions to improve training and working conditions. This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. In the first five months of 2024, Vientiane recorded a 26.31% increase in the number of tourists compared to the same period last year.

