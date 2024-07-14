Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Significant economic growth in Sekong Province

July 14, 2024_ Sekong Province, Laos, recorded significant economic growth in the first six months of 2024. Imports exceeded $1 million, an increase...

Laos: Significant economic growth in Sekong Province
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 14, 2024_ Sekong Province, Laos, recorded significant economic growth in the first six months of 2024. Imports exceeded $1 million, an increase of 6% compared to the annual plan. Exports reached $86 million, exceeding forecasts by 33%, leading to a trade surplus of about $85 million. Wholesale and retail trade reached 227 trillion kip, an increase of 78% compared to plan. Laophattananews.com reports it. The province also saw the registration of 109 new business units, with registered capital of over 1.406 trillion kip.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Significant economic growth Laos trillion kip
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza