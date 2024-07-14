Laos: Significant economic growth in Sekong Province

July 14, 2024_ Sekong Province, Laos, recorded significant economic growth in the first six months of 2024. Imports exceeded $1 million, an increase of 6% compared to the annual plan. Exports reached $86 million, exceeding forecasts by 33%, leading to a trade surplus of about $85 million. Wholesale and retail trade reached 227 trillion kip, an increase of 78% compared to plan. Laophattananews.com reports it. The province also saw the registration of 109 new business units, with registered capital of over 1.406 trillion kip.