Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Laos: Six Southeast Asian Countries Launch Joint Visa Initiative

October 28, 2024_ An initiative to create a shared visa zone among six Southeast Asian countries has been proposed to boost regional tourism. The...

Laos: Six Southeast Asian Countries Launch Joint Visa Initiative
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ An initiative to create a shared visa zone among six Southeast Asian countries has been proposed to boost regional tourism. The project, called “Six Countries, One Destination,” aims to facilitate seamless travel between Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia. During the recent ASEAN summits in Laos, Vietnamese and Thai leaders agreed to launch a pilot for the initiative. The implementation of this visa system could transform Vietnam’s tourism sector, but experts warn it could also intensify competition among the countries involved. The news was reported by kpl.gov.la. The initiative represents a unique opportunity for Vietnam to improve its position in the regional tourism market.

