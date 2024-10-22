Laos: Strategic collaboration between Laos and Thailand for sustainable development

October 21, 2024_ Laos and Thailand have launched a strategic partnership to promote sustainable development and joint economic growth. The meeting between the Speaker of the National Assembly of Laos and the Speaker of the Senate of Thailand took place in Vientiane on the occasion of the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. During the meeting, plans to strengthen economic and trade ties, as well as enhance cooperation in various fields were discussed. The source of this news is vientianetimeslao.la. This initiative aims to secure a prosperous future for both countries by promoting cultural and trade exchanges and addressing common challenges in the regional context.