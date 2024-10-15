Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Strengthening ties between Laos and Singapore during official meeting

14 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong praised the strengthening of ties between Laos and Singapore during an official dinner in...

Laos: Strengthening ties between Laos and Singapore during official meeting
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

14 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong praised the strengthening of ties between Laos and Singapore during an official dinner in Vientiane hosted by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. Wong highlighted the progress in bilateral relations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and highlighted the importance of energy connectivity, citing the energy integration project between Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. He also announced a training program for Lao officials and an increase in flights to Vientiane, scheduled for December 2024, to enhance tourism and ties between the two countries. The news was reported by kpl.gov.la. The meeting marks a significant step towards deeper cooperation in various fields, including sustainability and food security.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between Laos Lao officials Singapore Laos
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza