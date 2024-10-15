Laos: Strengthening ties between Laos and Singapore during official meeting

14 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong praised the strengthening of ties between Laos and Singapore during an official dinner in Vientiane hosted by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. Wong highlighted the progress in bilateral relations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and highlighted the importance of energy connectivity, citing the energy integration project between Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. He also announced a training program for Lao officials and an increase in flights to Vientiane, scheduled for December 2024, to enhance tourism and ties between the two countries. The news was reported by kpl.gov.la. The meeting marks a significant step towards deeper cooperation in various fields, including sustainability and food security.