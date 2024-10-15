Cerca nel sito
 
Laos: The Country to Host the 45th AIPA Assembly from 17 to 23 October 2024

October 15, 2024_ Laos will be the host of the 45th Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), which will be held from October 17 to...

Laos: The Country to Host the 45th AIPA Assembly from 17 to 23 October 2024
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Laos will be the host of the 45th Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), which will be held from October 17 to 23, 2024 in Vientiane, the capital city. The event will bring together around 500 delegates, including representatives of AIPA member countries' parliaments and international guests. The assembly will discuss issues related to regional cooperation and sustainable development, with the aim of strengthening ties among ASEAN countries. This news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. The assembly is an important opportunity for Laos to demonstrate its commitment to regional integration and economic progress within ASEAN.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
ASEAN countries economic progress within ASEAN host AIPA
