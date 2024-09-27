Laos: The importance of family planning for women's well-being

September 26, 2024_ The Government of Laos and UNFPA emphasize the importance of access to contraception to ensure women's well-being and the country's socio-economic progress. On World Contraception Day, it is highlighted how family planning can reduce adolescent births and prevent maternal deaths. Despite progress, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in contraceptive use, highlighting the need for investments and strategies to improve access to reproductive health services. The news is reported by laotiantimes.com. The Government of Laos is committed to ensuring sexual and reproductive health services, especially in remote communities, to promote gender equality and women's empowerment.