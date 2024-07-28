Laos: The VII edition of the National Games for Middle School Students will take place

27 July 2024_ The province of Salavan will host the seventh edition of the National Games for Middle School Students from 13 to 22 February 2024. The event, which will take place under the theme "Unity and Progress", involves the participation of 12 sports disciplines, including athletics, volleyball and basketball. Local authorities have already started preparations to ensure efficient organization and a warm welcome for athletes. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The National Games for Middle School Students is an important sporting event in Laos, promoting physical activity and competition among young people, contributing to the development of sport in the country.