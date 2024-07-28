Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: The VII edition of the National Games for Middle School Students will take place

27 July 2024_ The province of Salavan will host the seventh edition of the National Games for Middle School Students from 13 to 22 February 2024. The...

Laos: The VII edition of the National Games for Middle School Students will take place
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ The province of Salavan will host the seventh edition of the National Games for Middle School Students from 13 to 22 February 2024. The event, which will take place under the theme "Unity and Progress", involves the participation of 12 sports disciplines, including athletics, volleyball and basketball. Local authorities have already started preparations to ensure efficient organization and a warm welcome for athletes. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The National Games for Middle School Students is an important sporting event in Laos, promoting physical activity and competition among young people, contributing to the development of sport in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The event event volleyball and basketball sport in the country
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza