Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Tougher measures to combat inflation and exchange rate volatility

July 22, 2024_ The Bank of Laos announced the adoption of tighter monetary policies to address high inflation and exchange rate volatility. In the...

Laos: Tougher measures to combat inflation and exchange rate volatility
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 22, 2024_ The Bank of Laos announced the adoption of tighter monetary policies to address high inflation and exchange rate volatility. In the first five months of 2024, inflation averaged 25%, while the kip lost value against the dollar and baht. The head of the Monetary Policy Department, Sulisak Thammavong, said the bank will continue to monitor and adjust base interest rates to stabilize the economy. The bank recently increased the base interest rate for the seven-day kip from 8.5% to 10% per annum. This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The measures also include the promotion of short-term financial products and the reduction of reserve requirements for commercial banks.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the kip said the bank
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza