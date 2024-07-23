Laos: Tougher measures to combat inflation and exchange rate volatility

July 22, 2024_ The Bank of Laos announced the adoption of tighter monetary policies to address high inflation and exchange rate volatility. In the first five months of 2024, inflation averaged 25%, while the kip lost value against the dollar and baht. The head of the Monetary Policy Department, Sulisak Thammavong, said the bank will continue to monitor and adjust base interest rates to stabilize the economy. The bank recently increased the base interest rate for the seven-day kip from 8.5% to 10% per annum. This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The measures also include the promotion of short-term financial products and the reduction of reserve requirements for commercial banks.