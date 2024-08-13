Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Laos: Tourism development and local culture valorization

Laos: Tourism development and local culture valorization
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ The President of Phou Khao Khouay National Park announced that the park has seen a significant increase in service to tourists, both local and international, over the past six months. Among the successful initiatives, the opening of exhibition spaces dedicated to the different ethnic groups of Laos has attracted an increasing number of visitors. These activities not only promote Laotian cultural heritage, but also help stimulate the local economy through tourism. The source of this information is laoedaily.com.la. The park plans to further develop, including the opening of new restaurants and the organization of cultural events, to attract even more tourists and enhance local traditions.

