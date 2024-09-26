Laos: Trilateral meeting between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in New York

Cerca nel sito
 
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 26, 2024_ Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a working breakfast with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea in New York on September 24, during the United Nations General Assembly. This meeting was the first step in translating the commitments made at the ASEAN-Japan 50th Anniversary Commemorative Summit of Friendship into concrete actions. The leaders stressed the importance of cooperation between the three countries in addressing global and regional challenges, promoting stronger ties and greater awareness among young people. This news is reported by kpl.gov.la. The three countries agreed to hold annual meetings to review areas of cooperation and strengthen relations for peace and development in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trilateral meeting between Vietnam working breakfast This meeting was Lao
