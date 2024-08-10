Laos: Udomxay government tackles economic challenges with new measures

August 09, 2024_ Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Bouakong Namvong led a mission to address economic issues in Udomxay province. During the meeting, measures to improve economic management and monitoring of local activities were discussed, with the aim of stimulating economic growth. The government also unveiled a plan to establish a special committee to address economic and financial issues in the region. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. Udomxay is a northern province in Laos, known for its natural resources and economic development potential.