Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Udomxay government tackles economic challenges with new measures

August 09, 2024_ Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Bouakong Namvong led a mission to address economic issues in Udomxay province. During the...

Laos: Udomxay government tackles economic challenges with new measures
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 09, 2024_ Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Bouakong Namvong led a mission to address economic issues in Udomxay province. During the meeting, measures to improve economic management and monitoring of local activities were discussed, with the aim of stimulating economic growth. The government also unveiled a plan to establish a special committee to address economic and financial issues in the region. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. Udomxay is a northern province in Laos, known for its natural resources and economic development potential.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Investment Bouakong Namvong address economic issues issues in Udomxay province Lao
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza