Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: UNFPA and government collaborate on population census in 2025

November 12, 2024_ The Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos, in collaboration with UNFPA, organized a meeting to discuss the preparation of...

Laos: UNFPA and government collaborate on population census in 2025
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ The Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos, in collaboration with UNFPA, organized a meeting to discuss the preparation of the population census scheduled for 2025. During the meeting, the progress and challenges in preparing for this important event, which will involve about 13,000 workers to collect data from 1.4 million households across the country, were highlighted. The census is essential in providing essential information for planning and socio-economic development in Laos. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This census is a crucial step for Laos, a country in Southeast Asia, to ensure effective and sustainable planning for the future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
country in Southeast Asia Laos socio economic development in Laos collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza