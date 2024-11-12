Laos: UNFPA and government collaborate on population census in 2025

November 12, 2024_ The Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos, in collaboration with UNFPA, organized a meeting to discuss the preparation of the population census scheduled for 2025. During the meeting, the progress and challenges in preparing for this important event, which will involve about 13,000 workers to collect data from 1.4 million households across the country, were highlighted. The census is essential in providing essential information for planning and socio-economic development in Laos. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This census is a crucial step for Laos, a country in Southeast Asia, to ensure effective and sustainable planning for the future.