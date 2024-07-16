Laos: Urgent measures to stabilize the economy

16 July 2024_ The President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, has proposed a series of urgent measures to address the country's economic challenges. During a government meeting, Sisoulith stressed the need to stabilize the value of the kip, reduce inflation and control the prices of consumer goods. Among the proposals, increasing foreign exchange reserves and reducing non-essential spending. Vientianetimeslao.la reports that these measures aim to improve the living conditions of citizens and ensure the economic stability of Laos. The government is called upon to quickly implement these actions to avoid further economic deterioration.