Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Urgent measures to stabilize the economy

16 July 2024_ The President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, has proposed a series of urgent measures to address the country's economic challenges....

Laos: Urgent measures to stabilize the economy
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ The President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, has proposed a series of urgent measures to address the country's economic challenges. During a government meeting, Sisoulith stressed the need to stabilize the value of the kip, reduce inflation and control the prices of consumer goods. Among the proposals, increasing foreign exchange reserves and reducing non-essential spending. Vientianetimeslao.la reports that these measures aim to improve the living conditions of citizens and ensure the economic stability of Laos. The government is called upon to quickly implement these actions to avoid further economic deterioration.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
control the prices Vientianetimeslao.la reports that address government meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza