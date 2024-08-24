Laos: Vice President Yathortou stresses importance of education for women's empowerment

August 23, 2024_ During the World Women’s Forum in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Vice President Pany Yathortou highlighted the crucial role of education in empowering women and girls. She said that education is a powerful tool to lift women out of poverty and promote gender equality. Yathortou also highlighted the Lao government’s commitment to international conventions and the Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on gender equality. Currently, women represent 28.4% of the members of the Lao National Assembly, a sign of progress towards gender equality. This news is reported by kpl.gov.la. The forum brought together women leaders and representatives of international organizations to discuss women’s empowerment and sustainability.