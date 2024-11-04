Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Laos: Vientiane and Moscow strengthen tourism and education relations

November 3, 2024_ The city of Vientiane has called on the Moscow government to boost tourism and investment in the Laotian capital to strengthen...

Laos: Vientiane and Moscow strengthen tourism and education relations
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
November 3, 2024_ The city of Vientiane has called on the Moscow government to boost tourism and investment in the Laotian capital to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. During a bilateral meeting, the annual awarding of five scholarships for Lao students who wish to study in Russia was proposed, as well as the organization of festivals to promote their respective cultures. Discussions included the review of a 2001 cooperation agreement and the analysis of socio-economic development and exchanges between the two capitals, vientianetimes.org.la reported. This meeting is part of the Moscow-Vientiane Week, which takes place from October 28 to November 1, highlighting the importance of friendly relations between Laos and Russia.

