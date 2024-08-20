Laos: Vientiane Green City Development Project Inaugurated with $400 Million Investment

August 20, 2024_ The Vientiane Green City Development Project, with an investment of 400 million dollars by the international company Hamdaoui Group, was inaugurated. The ceremony was held on August 19, 2024 at the project headquarters, in the presence of important business and local representatives. Zhao Peizhong, Chairman of China Central Company, highlighted the economic growth opportunities for Laos, thanks to attracting foreign investment. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The project aims to transform Vientiane into a sustainable economic center, contributing to the development of the country and improving the quality of life of its inhabitants.