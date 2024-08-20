Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Vientiane Green City Development Project Inaugurated with $400 Million Investment

August 20, 2024_ The Vientiane Green City Development Project, with an investment of 400 million dollars by the international company Hamdaoui Group,...

Laos: Vientiane Green City Development Project Inaugurated with $400 Million Investment
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ The Vientiane Green City Development Project, with an investment of 400 million dollars by the international company Hamdaoui Group, was inaugurated. The ceremony was held on August 19, 2024 at the project headquarters, in the presence of important business and local representatives. Zhao Peizhong, Chairman of China Central Company, highlighted the economic growth opportunities for Laos, thanks to attracting foreign investment. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The project aims to transform Vientiane into a sustainable economic center, contributing to the development of the country and improving the quality of life of its inhabitants.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investimento investment international company Hamdaoui Group Vientiane Green city Development project Inaugurated
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza