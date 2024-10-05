Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Laos: Vientiane prepares for ASEAN summit with over 700 police officers

Laos: Vientiane prepares for ASEAN summit with over 700 police officers
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 October 2024_ The capital of Laos, Vientiane, is organizing security for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, scheduled for 8-11 October 2024. To ensure adequate security, more than 700 police officers will be deployed to manage traffic and security operations during the event. The government has identified more than 200 strategic points for monitoring and managing security, ensuring that everything is ready for the arrival of the delegates, vientianetimeslao.la reported. This summit is a major occasion for Laos, which is hosting an event of this magnitude for the first time, involving leaders and representatives of various ASEAN countries.

