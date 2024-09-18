Laos: Vientiane, Siem Reap cities meet to promote regional cooperation

September 17, 2024_ A meeting between the Deputy Governor of Siem Reap, Cambodia, and the Mayor of Vientiane was held in Vientiane, Laos, to discuss economic and cultural cooperation. During the meeting, plans were presented to develop the agricultural and industrial sectors, with agriculture expected to grow by 4.2% and industry by 7.05% in 2024. Plans to improve tourism infrastructure and promote cultural exchanges between the two cities were also discussed. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting represents an important step towards greater integration and collaboration between cities in Southeast Asia, with the aim of strengthening economic and cultural ties in the region.