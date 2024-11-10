Laos: Vietnam and Middle East countries reach significant agricultural trade agreements

09 November 2024_ During the recent visits of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the Middle East, important economic and trade cooperation agreements were reached with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These agreements include a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Emirates, which provides for a tariff reduction on almost all Vietnamese exports. In addition, Vietnam has seen significant growth in agricultural exports to Saudi Arabia, with notable increases for fruits, rice and pepper. The news was reported by laotiantimes.com. These developments highlight the growing importance of the Middle East market for Vietnamese agricultural products, amid growing demand for Halal-certified products.