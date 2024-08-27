Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Laos: Vietnam-Laos Conference to Promote Use of Local Currencies in Bilateral Trade

August 26, 2024_ The State Bank of Vietnam and the Bank of Laos held a conference to share experiences on the use of national currencies in bilateral...

27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ The State Bank of Vietnam and the Bank of Laos held a conference to share experiences on the use of national currencies in bilateral trade and investment. The meeting aims to prevent external risks and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, with Vietnam being Laos’ third-largest trading partner. A cross-border retail payment project using QR codes was unveiled at the conference, with the first phase scheduled for launch in September. The joint payment system will be operated by Vietnam National Payment Corporation and Lao National Payment Network Co. Ltd., involving nine Vietnamese and thirteen Lao banks. The news was reported by kpl.gov.la. This initiative is part of the broader ASEAN region, where countries are adopting their own currencies to mitigate economic and political risks.

