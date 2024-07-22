Laos: Weather alert for heavy rain and risk of landslides

21 July 2024_ The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Laos has issued a warning for heavy rain and risk of landslides and floods. The warning mainly covers the northern, central and southern regions of the country, where weather conditions are expected to worsen due to an atmospheric depression. Local authorities have been urged to take preventive measures to protect the population, particularly in mountainous areas and along rivers. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and follow the directions of the authorities to avoid accidents. Laophattananews.com reports that severe weather conditions may persist for several days. Temperatures in various regions will vary between 17 and 33 degrees Celsius.