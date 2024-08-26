Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Weather warning for heavy rains and floods in the country's provinces

August 25, 2024_ The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Laos has issued a warning for heavy rains that will affect several provinces of the...

Laos: Weather warning for heavy rains and floods in the country's provinces
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Laos has issued a warning for heavy rains that will affect several provinces of the country, especially Phongsaly, Huaphan, Xieng Khouang, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang and Vientiane. The heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding and landslides, posing a high risk to local communities. Authorities have been advised to prepare for possible emergencies and take preventive measures to ensure the safety of citizens. The weather situation is being monitored continuously to provide timely updates to the population, as reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The mentioned provinces are key areas of Laos, each with unique geographical and cultural characteristics, which could suffer severe damage due to adverse weather conditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
especially Phongsaly key areas of Laos are key areas been advised
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza