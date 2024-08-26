Laos: Weather warning for heavy rains and floods in the country's provinces

August 25, 2024_ The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Laos has issued a warning for heavy rains that will affect several provinces of the country, especially Phongsaly, Huaphan, Xieng Khouang, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang and Vientiane. The heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding and landslides, posing a high risk to local communities. Authorities have been advised to prepare for possible emergencies and take preventive measures to ensure the safety of citizens. The weather situation is being monitored continuously to provide timely updates to the population, as reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The mentioned provinces are key areas of Laos, each with unique geographical and cultural characteristics, which could suffer severe damage due to adverse weather conditions.