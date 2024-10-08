Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: 122,000 First Graders Lack Key Skills

07 October 2024_ In Malaysia, 122,000 first-grade students have been identified as lacking the essential skills of reading, writing and numeracy for...

Malaysia: 122,000 First Graders Lack Key Skills
08 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ In Malaysia, 122,000 first-grade students have been identified as lacking the essential skills of reading, writing and numeracy for the current academic year. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek attributed this to learning loss during the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty and the needs of children with disabilities. The minister stressed that this number is dynamic and could change over time. The issue raises significant concerns about the education of the youngest in the country. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Education authorities are trying to implement measures to address these gaps and ensure adequate education for all children.

