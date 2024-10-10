Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: 124 flood risk zones identified in Penang

09 October 2024_ The Penang Civil Defence Department has identified 124 high-risk areas, mainly concentrated in low-lying areas and near rivers. The...

Malaysia: 124 flood risk zones identified in Penang
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 October 2024_ The Penang Civil Defence Department has identified 124 high-risk areas, mainly concentrated in low-lying areas and near rivers. The high-risk areas include 37 areas in Seberang Perai Utara District, 44 in Seberang Perai Tengah, 15 in Seberang Perai Selatan, 13 in Penang Island Northeast and 15 in Seberang Perai Selatan. In preparation for the rainy season, the department has initiated a disaster response plan and activated emergency response centers across the state. The source of this information is Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe. Local authorities are ready to work with other government agencies to monitor the weather situation and ensure the safety of residents.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Penang Island Northeast Local authorities Pulau Pinang source
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza