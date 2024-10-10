Malaysia: 124 flood risk zones identified in Penang

09 October 2024_ The Penang Civil Defence Department has identified 124 high-risk areas, mainly concentrated in low-lying areas and near rivers. The high-risk areas include 37 areas in Seberang Perai Utara District, 44 in Seberang Perai Tengah, 15 in Seberang Perai Selatan, 13 in Penang Island Northeast and 15 in Seberang Perai Selatan. In preparation for the rainy season, the department has initiated a disaster response plan and activated emergency response centers across the state. The source of this information is Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe. Local authorities are ready to work with other government agencies to monitor the weather situation and ensure the safety of residents.