Malaysia: 15,000 families lifted out of extreme poverty by 2024

October 27, 2024_ During 2024, 15,000 Malaysian families were removed from the extreme poverty category, marking a major step forward in the fight against poverty in the country. This achievement was achieved thanks to various government programs and social initiatives aimed at improving the living conditions of vulnerable families. The Malaysian authorities continue to work to ensure that more families can benefit from economic and social opportunities. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The Government of Malaysia is implementing long-term strategies to reduce poverty and improve the well-being of the population, with a particular focus on rural areas and disadvantaged communities.