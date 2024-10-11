Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: 16 People Including CEO Arrested for National Security Violations

10 October 2024_ Sixteen people, including senior executives of a company, have been arrested in Malaysia under the Security Breaches (Special...

Malaysia: 16 People Including CEO Arrested for National Security Violations
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 October 2024_ Sixteen people, including senior executives of a company, have been arrested in Malaysia under the Security Breaches (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA). Those detained include Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, CEO of GISBH, and other company leaders. The arrests occurred during an operation that has already led to the arrest of 24 individuals for human trafficking and migrant smuggling offences. The news was confirmed by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. GISBH is a multi-sector Malaysian company, and authorities are investigating possible links to illicit activities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
other company leaders at a press conference have been arrested compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza