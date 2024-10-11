Malaysia: 16 People Including CEO Arrested for National Security Violations

10 October 2024_ Sixteen people, including senior executives of a company, have been arrested in Malaysia under the Security Breaches (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA). Those detained include Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, CEO of GISBH, and other company leaders. The arrests occurred during an operation that has already led to the arrest of 24 individuals for human trafficking and migrant smuggling offences. The news was confirmed by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. GISBH is a multi-sector Malaysian company, and authorities are investigating possible links to illicit activities.