Malaysia: 16-year-old student in hospital after vaping-related collapse

29 July 2024_ A 16-year-old boy, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) in Kemaman, Terengganu, was found unconscious at school, allegedly due to excessive use of a 'magic mushroom' flavored vape. The young man suffered a serious attack and required immediate medical attention, being rushed to Kemaman hospital. This incident raised concerns about vape use among students, a problem that has persisted at the school for three years. The victim's family filed a complaint with the police, as confirmed by the district police chief, Supt Hanyan Ramlan, Harian Metro reported. Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan is one of the public secondary schools in Malaysia where there are frequent incidents of vaping among students.