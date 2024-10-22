Malaysia: 17 members of ISIS-linked militant group sentenced to life for kidnappings

October 21, 2024_ Seventeen members of an ISIS-linked militant group have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping foreign nationals and Filipinos in Malaysia nearly 25 years ago. In 2000, the Islamic extremist group Abu Sayyaf kidnapped 21 people from a resort on the Malaysian island of Sipadan, holding them captive for months. The abductees, from several countries, were released only after a ransom of millions of dollars was paid. The sentence was handed down on October 16 and the perpetrators will also have to pay compensation to the victims, Sin Chew Daily reported. Abu Sayyaf is a Filipino militant group known for its kidnapping and terrorism activities in the region.