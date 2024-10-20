Malaysia: 25,000 Sarawak students to receive subsidies from state government

19 October 2024_ About 25,000 Sarawak students studying at higher education institutions across Malaysia will receive a grant from the state government. Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the initiative to support students throughout their academic journey. The financial aid aims to ease students’ daily expenses, thereby contributing to their well-being. The measure is part of a broader commitment by the government to support the education and development of young people in Sarawak. The news was reported by The Sunday Post. Sarawak is a state in Malaysia located on the island of Borneo, known for its cultural diversity and natural resources.