Malaysia: 45 people saved during a fishing tournament in Kota Marudu

8 July 2024_ Forty-five people were stranded due to rising waters during a fishing tournament near Kampung Longob, Kota Marudu, on Monday. Among the participants were 23 men, 15 women and seven children, who were at a pond when the waters damaged and washed away a bridge, leaving them trapped on the side of a river. A team from Kota Marudu Fire and Rescue Station responded quickly after receiving an emergency call. Rescuers used a rope and ladder to save all those involved, concluding the operation at 6.47pm. The Borneo Post reports it. Kota Marudu is a district located in the northern part of the state of Sabah, Malaysia.