Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: A father and son join forces to create Itameshi, a restaurant that fuses Japanese and Italian cuisine

04 October 2024_ Azhar Mohd Yusof and his son Shafrizy Hazim have started a business together, creating Itameshi, a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur that...

Malaysia: A father and son join forces to create Itameshi, a restaurant that fuses Japanese and Italian cuisine
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
04 October 2024_ Azhar Mohd Yusof and his son Shafrizy Hazim have started a business together, creating Itameshi, a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur that combines elements of Japanese and Italian cuisine. After the success of their seafood delivery business, they decided to open a restaurant to offer a more interactive dining experience. Itameshi stands out for dishes such as Carpaccio di Pomodoro and Minestrone di Aragosta, which reflect Italian influences. The news was reported by thestar.com.my. This restaurant represents an innovative fusion of food cultures, combining the freshness of the Malaysian seafood with the Italian culinary tradition.

