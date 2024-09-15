Malaysia: A shelter for unmarried mothers and their children in Rumah Kita

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ In Pandan Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, is Rumah Kita, a shelter for unmarried girls and pregnant women, run by Nur Wardina Sophiellea Qistina Mohd Farid, known as Sophie, who is only 22 years old. The facility, founded by Sophie's mother in 2015, offers support to vulnerable young people, often ignored by their families and stigmatized by society. Despite her young age, Sophie is committed to protecting women and children, stressing the importance of providing assistance to prevent tragic situations. The news is reported by BH Ahad. In Malaysia, unmarried mothers face strong social stigma, making the existence of shelters like Rumah Kita essential to ensure a better future for these families.

