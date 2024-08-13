Malaysia: Acqua di Parma opens its first boutique in Kuala Lumpur

August 12, 2024_ Acqua di Parma has opened its first boutique in Malaysia, located inside The Exchange TRX, a prestigious shopping area in Kuala Lumpur. The 62 square meter store combines tradition and innovation, featuring a design that reflects Italian elegance and the influence of local culture, with frescoes inspired by Malaysian batik. Visitors can explore a selection of luxury products, including Acqua di Parma's famous Gifting Art, in an environment that celebrates Italian craftsmanship. The news was reported by edisiviral.com. This boutique represents a symbol of Italian craftsmanship, offering a unique experience that invites customers to immerse themselves in the world of Acqua di Parma.