Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Acqua di Parma opens its first boutique in Kuala Lumpur

07 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
06 August 2024_ Acqua di Parma, the prestigious Italian perfume brand, has inaugurated its first boutique in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, an innovative shopping centre. The boutique, which will officially open on January 11, 2024, combines Italian design with elements of Malaysian culture, creating a unique and welcoming environment. Spanning 62 square metres, the store features decorations inspired by traditional Malaysian 'batik', offering a shopping experience that celebrates Italian craftsmanship and local vibrancy. The news was reported by glam.my. This new space represents an important step for Acqua di Parma in strengthening its presence in the Asian market, combining elegance and tradition.

Malaysian culture Malesia first boutique in Malaysia Italian
