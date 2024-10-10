Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Agribusiness sector reform with merger of seven agencies
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
09 October 2024_ The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Safety Malaysia announces the merger of seven agencies to improve regulation in the agri-food sector. The agencies involved include the Kawalselia Padi dan Beras (KPB), the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis), and other key bodies. Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu will present the reform proposal to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on 1 November. This initiative aims to streamline enforcement and combat issues such as losses and smuggling, Berita Harian reported. The reform will involve 2,030 enforcement officers and 14 laws, marking a significant step towards improving the agri-food sector in Malaysia.

