Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
Malaysia: Ahmad Zahid reveals his role in removing Mahathir as PM

10 August 2024_ Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said he was the mastermind behind the operation that led to the removal of Tun Dr Mahathir...

Malaysia: Ahmad Zahid reveals his role in removing Mahathir as PM
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 August 2024_ Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said he was the mastermind behind the operation that led to the removal of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. The Umno president said he acted to forestall the party’s ban, which he had been told was imminent. Speaking at an Umno meeting in Cameron Highlands, Zahid said his decision was motivated by the need to protect the party from humiliation and slander. The news was reported by Sinar Harian. Ahmad Zahid, who is also currently deputy prime minister, said more details of the affair would be published in a future book.

